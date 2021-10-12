DEVELOPING: Thousands remain without power following Monday night storm

UPDATE: Midwest Energy and Communications reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 56 of its customers remained without power. Full restoration is expected by end of day Tuesday.

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Indiana Michigan Power reported 9,351 customers remained without power. All impacted customers will have power restored by 11 p.m. Wednesday.

MICHIANA — Thousands of customers remain without power following heavy rain and winds that blew through southwest Michigan and northern Indiana Monday night.

Following the storm, Indiana Michigan Power reported that as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, 12,500 customers, the majority in Buchanan and South Bend, were without power. Midwest Energy and Communications reported that as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, 428 customers remained without power in Bangor, Pokagon, Calvin, Porter, Ontwa, Wayne and Waverly townships.

Both companies reported that crews were working throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning to restore power to affected areas.

“Lineworkers, hazard assessors and other assistance personnel will work through the night assessing damage and restoring power to more than 7,200 southwest Michigan customers and 5,300-plus Indiana customers,” I&M officials said in a press release. “I&M understands the inconvenience of being without power and appreciates our customers’ patience and understanding while our crews work tirelessly to make needed repairs to restore electrical service.”