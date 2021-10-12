Thomas R. Buwa, of Niles

Jan. 25, 1962 — Oct. 10, 2021

Thomas R. Buwa, 59, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Thomas, or “Buwa” as he was known by his friends, was born on Jan. 25, 1962, to the late Richard and Lillian (Davis) Buwa in Elkhart, Indiana. Buwa was a handyman and jack of all trades. He loved watching NASCAR, University of Michigan and Steelers football, singing karaoke, drinking a beer and smoking a doobie with his friends, traveling, and attending Bike Week in Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Lillian Buwa; and his former wife, Vicki Buwa.

Buwa is survived by his longtime companion, Tracy Alvord, of Niles; children, Tommy (Wendie) Huss, of Niles, Trelee Huss, of Niles, and Tonya (Thomas) Beard, of South Bend; grandchildren, Treg Huss, of Niles, Alex (Grace Moore) Huss, of Niles, Cody (Kara) Okonski, of Niles, Shyle Short of Niles, Kaden Santana of Niles, Rickey Beard of Mishawaka, Gabriel Beard of South Bend, and Noah Beard of South Bend; great-grandchildren, Mia, Kyson, Kayden, Karson, and a little girl on the way; siblings, Steve (Teresa) Erwin of Gaylord, Michigan, William (Joyce Merritt) Erwin, of Edgewater, Florida, Robin Derrick, Troy Erwin of Gaylord, Michigan, Connie (Michael Jasper) Flanagan of Niles; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends.

On Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, a time of visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.