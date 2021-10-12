Niles Nitro 14U finish second at Pumpkin Bash

Published 9:59 am Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Report

In front from left: Bree Behnke, Rebecca Guernsey, Mia Branam, Addie Wilson; second row: Coach Christina Carpenter, Marlie Carpenter, Carlee Cady, Emma Schell, Tessa Deering, Maddie Whitman, Coach Mike Behnke. (Submitted photo)

GRANGER, Ind. — The Niles Nitro 14U travel softball team finished as the runner-up at the Pumpkin Bash Softball Tournament Oct. 2-3.

The Nitro beat the South Bend River Bandits 5-0 and the Portage [Michigan] Hornets 11-0 to earn the No. 1 seed in its pool.

In bracket play, Niles beat the USSSA Pride 7-2 and the River Bandits again, 7-1, to make it to what would end up being the championship game. In that game, the Nitro lost to the other undefeated team in the tournament, the Michiana Reps, 6-1. Rain caused the rest of the tournament to be canceled, and the Reps would be declared the champions with an undefeated record and the Nitro runner-up with a 4-1 record.

The team consists of players from Dowagiac, Decatur, Hartford, Granger and Middlebury.

More News

Roundup: Buchanan volleyball edges Bears, Vikings blanked by Lancers in soccer

Drug Take Back Day encourages community to dispose of unwanted medications

Dowagiac City Council agrees to administer emergency housing funds for county

DEVELOPING: Thousands remain without power following Monday night storm

Print Article