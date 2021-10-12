Dr. Alfred Hanson, of Buchanan

April 29, 1925 — July 27, 2021

Dr. Alfred D. “Al” Hanson, 96, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Buchanan, 115 W. Front St., Buchanan with full military honors rendered by the Buchanan American Legion Post 51 and the U.S. Army. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Buchanan or to Michigan Gateway Community Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Swem Chapel, Buchanan. Those wishing to send a condolence online or view the full obituary may do so at swemchapel.com.