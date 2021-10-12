Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 13

Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Staff Report

CROSS COUNTRY

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Edwardsburg

Boys Team scores

Otsego 15, Allegan 58, Edwardsburg 71

 

Overall Winner

Nick Cockerel, Otsego – 16:20

 

Edwardsburg Finishers

  1. Will Leman 19:31, 24. Jon Leith 19:59, 27. Maguire Johnson 20:19, 33. Mark Welsch 21:51, 36. Finn Divane 22:19, 40. Cooper Moody 22:48, 42. Cole Claire 23:37

 

Niles Finishers

Aiden Krueger 18:08, 30. Ashton Burrous 20:38, 37. Miguel Vazguez 22:26, 45. Tyler Reeves 26:24

 

Girls Team Scores

Otsego 18, Edwardsburg 62, Niles 90, Allegan 101, Sturgis 107

 

Overall Winner

Megan Germain, Otsego – 20:01

 

Edwardsburg Finishers

  1. Charlie Drew 20:58, 10. Macy Andress 22:16, 19. Carlee Brown 23:26, 21. Jessica Ferguson 23:42, 22. Claire Ritchey 23:49, 25. Alexandria Ferguson 24:51, 28. Lili Szalai 25:20.50, 29. Mali Szalai 25:20.90, 34. Izzy Jaronik 28:14, 36. Ava Russell 28:17

 

Niles Finishers

  1. Aubrey Jackson 22:41, 17. Eva Shepherd 22:59. 20. Cassandra Shortman 23:34, 31. Meg Crites 25:54, 32. Ansley McIntosh 25:56

 

Wolverine Conference Jamboree

At Paw Paw

Boys Team Scores

Vicksburg 30, Three Rivers 43, Paw Paw 76, Plainwell 93, Dowagiac DNF

 

Overall Winner

Kyler Dean, Vicksburg – 17:09

 

Dowagiac Finishers

  1. Owen Saylor 21:37, 45. Logan Wallace 22:29, 57. Julian Brooks 26:12

 

Girls Team Scores

Vicksburg 37, Plainwell 41, Paw Paw 71, Three Rivers 79

 

FOOTBALL

Playoff Point Summary

Division 4

(Top 10, plus local teams)

  1. Edwardsburg 64.143
  2. Chelsea 63.964
  3. Hudsonville Unity Christian 60.857
  4. St. Clair 58.381
  5. Spring Lake 55.714
  6. Vicksburg 55.714
  7. Hastings 55.000
  8. Lake Fenton 55.000
  9. Redford Union 53.429
  10. Cadillac 52.143
  11. Niles 37.571
  12. Benton Harbor 25.286

 

Division 5

  1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64.143
  2. Frankenmuth 58.429
  3. Marine City 58.143
  4. Comstock Park 56.500
  5. Grand Rapids West Catholic 56.143
  6. Portland 55.571
  7. Berrien Springs 53.00
  8. Williamston 52.714
  9. Kingsley 49.714
  10. Armada 47.143
  11. South Haven 37.571
  12. Dowagiac 12.857

 

Division 6

  1. Lansing Catholic 59.143
  2. Reed City 47.286
  3. Constantine 44.714
  4. Montague 43.190
  5. Millington 42.857
  6. Menominee 42.214
  7. Ida 42.000
  8. Standish-Sterling 41.429
  9. Boyne City 39.500
  10. Jonesville 39.286
  11. Watervliet 32.429
  12. Buchanan 22.571
  13. 12.214

 

Division 7

  1. Jackson Lumen Christi 52.857
  2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 52.429
  3. Traverse City St. Francis 49.000
  4. Detroit Central 48.762
  5. Pewamo-Westphalia 44.643
  6. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42.786
  7. Detroit Leadership Academy 42.714
  8. Muskegon Catholic Central 42.429
  9. Lawton 42.000
  10. Ishpeming Westwood 37.357
  11. Brandywine 25.429

 

Division 8

  1. Hudson 48.429
  2. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 41.821
  3. Addison 38.571
  4. Ubly 37.857
  5. Carson City-Crystal 37.571
  6. Beal City 37.429
  7. Centreville 33.429
  8. Iron Mountain 33.286
  9. White Pigeon 32.857
  10. Clarkston Everest Collegiate 32.286
  11. Cassopolis 26.286
  12. Decatur 23.429

