Daily Data: Wednesday, Oct. 13
Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
CROSS COUNTRY
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Edwardsburg
Boys Team scores
Otsego 15, Allegan 58, Edwardsburg 71
Overall Winner
Nick Cockerel, Otsego – 16:20
Edwardsburg Finishers
- Will Leman 19:31, 24. Jon Leith 19:59, 27. Maguire Johnson 20:19, 33. Mark Welsch 21:51, 36. Finn Divane 22:19, 40. Cooper Moody 22:48, 42. Cole Claire 23:37
Niles Finishers
Aiden Krueger 18:08, 30. Ashton Burrous 20:38, 37. Miguel Vazguez 22:26, 45. Tyler Reeves 26:24
Girls Team Scores
Otsego 18, Edwardsburg 62, Niles 90, Allegan 101, Sturgis 107
Overall Winner
Megan Germain, Otsego – 20:01
Edwardsburg Finishers
- Charlie Drew 20:58, 10. Macy Andress 22:16, 19. Carlee Brown 23:26, 21. Jessica Ferguson 23:42, 22. Claire Ritchey 23:49, 25. Alexandria Ferguson 24:51, 28. Lili Szalai 25:20.50, 29. Mali Szalai 25:20.90, 34. Izzy Jaronik 28:14, 36. Ava Russell 28:17
Niles Finishers
- Aubrey Jackson 22:41, 17. Eva Shepherd 22:59. 20. Cassandra Shortman 23:34, 31. Meg Crites 25:54, 32. Ansley McIntosh 25:56
Wolverine Conference Jamboree
At Paw Paw
Boys Team Scores
Vicksburg 30, Three Rivers 43, Paw Paw 76, Plainwell 93, Dowagiac DNF
Overall Winner
Kyler Dean, Vicksburg – 17:09
Dowagiac Finishers
- Owen Saylor 21:37, 45. Logan Wallace 22:29, 57. Julian Brooks 26:12
Girls Team Scores
Vicksburg 37, Plainwell 41, Paw Paw 71, Three Rivers 79
FOOTBALL
Playoff Point Summary
Division 4
(Top 10, plus local teams)
- Edwardsburg 64.143
- Chelsea 63.964
- Hudsonville Unity Christian 60.857
- St. Clair 58.381
- Spring Lake 55.714
- Vicksburg 55.714
- Hastings 55.000
- Lake Fenton 55.000
- Redford Union 53.429
- Cadillac 52.143
- Niles 37.571
- Benton Harbor 25.286
Division 5
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central 64.143
- Frankenmuth 58.429
- Marine City 58.143
- Comstock Park 56.500
- Grand Rapids West Catholic 56.143
- Portland 55.571
- Berrien Springs 53.00
- Williamston 52.714
- Kingsley 49.714
- Armada 47.143
- South Haven 37.571
- Dowagiac 12.857
Division 6
- Lansing Catholic 59.143
- Reed City 47.286
- Constantine 44.714
- Montague 43.190
- Millington 42.857
- Menominee 42.214
- Ida 42.000
- Standish-Sterling 41.429
- Boyne City 39.500
- Jonesville 39.286
- Watervliet 32.429
- Buchanan 22.571
- 12.214
Division 7
- Jackson Lumen Christi 52.857
- Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 52.429
- Traverse City St. Francis 49.000
- Detroit Central 48.762
- Pewamo-Westphalia 44.643
- Madison Heights Bishop Foley 42.786
- Detroit Leadership Academy 42.714
- Muskegon Catholic Central 42.429
- Lawton 42.000
- Ishpeming Westwood 37.357
- Brandywine 25.429
Division 8
- Hudson 48.429
- Ottawa Lake Whiteford 41.821
- Addison 38.571
- Ubly 37.857
- Carson City-Crystal 37.571
- Beal City 37.429
- Centreville 33.429
- Iron Mountain 33.286
- White Pigeon 32.857
- Clarkston Everest Collegiate 32.286
- Cassopolis 26.286
- Decatur 23.429