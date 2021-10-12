City of Niles to extend brush pick-up following storm
Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021
NILES — Niles is extending a program designed to help residents following heavy winds and rain that blew through Michiana Monday night.
The City of Niles Brush Pick-Up Program would normally have ended Tuesday but has been extended due to Monday night’s storm. Residents who have brush to be collected can call the brush line at (269) 683-4700 ext. 3062 through Thursday to be added to this list.
Calls must be placed through Thursday to be added to the special brush pick-up list.
Should residents be unable to make this deadline, brush can be taken to the Southeast Berrien County Landfill, 1540 Mayflower Road. The landfill can be reached at (269) 695-2500.
Pick-up for this special list will begin next Monday.
The rules and regulations for brush pick-up include:
- Material must be placed at the curb or edge of a roadway by no later than 7 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day, with the cut ends facing toward the street whenever possible.
- Material must be easily handled by one man.
- Vines, leaves, limbs and brush with dirt attached, rose and other thorn bushes, lawn and flower clippings, and limbs with wire or nails will not be picked up.
- The city reserves the right to limit or reject the material to be picked up due to size, quantity or type.
- The program is not intended for removal of tree topping or removal that would normally be handled by a tree removal contractor.
• Do not cover the water meter lid in the boulevard. This limits the meter reader’s access to our meter which may cause inaccurate readings.