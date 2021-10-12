City of Niles to extend brush pick-up following storm

NILES — Niles is extending a program designed to help residents following heavy winds and rain that blew through Michiana Monday night.

The City of Niles Brush Pick-Up Program would normally have ended Tuesday but has been extended due to Monday night’s storm. Residents who have brush to be collected can call the brush line at (269) 683-4700 ext. 3062 through Thursday to be added to this list.

Calls must be placed through Thursday to be added to the special brush pick-up list.

Should residents be unable to make this deadline, brush can be taken to the Southeast Berrien County Landfill, 1540 Mayflower Road. The landfill can be reached at (269) 695-2500.

Pick-up for this special list will begin next Monday.

The rules and regulations for brush pick-up include: