PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates homecoming with parade

Published 12:44 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By Sarah Culton

DOWAGIAC — Rainy weather Friday could not keep the Dowagiac community from celebrating homecoming in style.

Before the Chieftains took to the football field Friday night in a battle against winning Benton Harbor, the Dowagiac community rolled through town in a parade.

The parade featured floats from athletic teams, homecoming court members and high school classes. The parade was met with a large crowd of cheering community members. (Leader photos/SARAH CULTON)

