Niles MSP Post to host open house

NILES — One local law enforcement agency will host an event to meet with the public Saturday.

The Niles Michigan State Post, 1600 Silverbrook Ave., along with City of Niles Police, will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The event will feature free food, Biggby Coffee, activities and chances to interact with troopers and officers. There will be demonstrations by specialty teams: K9, Bomb Squad, Tactical Bike Team, Marine Service Team and the Emergency Support Team.

Officials said if the weather is warm enough, there will be a dunk tank.

The event is free and open to the public.