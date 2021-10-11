Niles-Buchanan YMCA to officially open expansion

NILES — The YMCA of Greater Michiana recently completed a 14,000 square-foot addition to the Niles-Buchanan YMCA.

The Y broke ground on the addition in June 2020 after meeting the fundraising goals of the Changing Lives, Improving Health capital campaign.

A ribbon-cutting will be hosted at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles. The event will be part of Business After Hours co-hosted by the Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce and the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce. To RSVP for the event, visit ymcagm.org/NB-Ribbon-Cutting. The Business After Hours will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The new addition includes a full-size gymnasium, youth room, teen room, fitness studio, wellness room, personal training mezzanine and office space. These spaces will provide age-appropriate activities for youth and teens to learn, grow, and thrive in a productive environment. In addition, the new space will allow for expanded Y programming including fitness classes, Y-Club Before and After School Care, youth sports, personal training and more, officials said.

The current Niles-Buchanan YMCA facility was completed and opened in 2006 after outgrowing its first facility on State Street, which opened in 1961.

For additional information on the Y’s capital campaign, please visit ymcam.org or call the Niles-Buchanan YMCA at (269) 683-1552.