Daily Data: Tuesday, Oct. 12
Published 11:18 pm Monday, October 11, 2021
VOLLEYBALL
BUCHANAN 3, ST. JOSEPH 2
At Buchanan
Match Score
Buchanan d. St. Joseph 16-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-14, 15-12
Individual Statistics
Kills
Faith Carson 17, Josie West 15
Digs
Alea Fisher 8, Hailey Jonatzke 5
Aces
Lauren Strefling 5
Solo Blocks
Faith Carson 4
Assisted Blocks
Faith Carson 11
Varsity record: Buchanan 24-6
SOCCER
LAKESHORE 3, NILES 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Lakeshore 2, Niles 0
Lakeshore Goals
Carson Pline 2, Wes Deja
Lakeshore assists
Chris Williams, Ethan Ganum 2
Shots on Goal
Niles 1
Lakeshore 7
Saves
Niles 4 (Antwone Whitelow)
Lakeshore 1 (Noah Deitrich)
Varsity record: Lakeshore 6-6-4