COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,064,557 cases, 21,349 deaths

Published 4:08 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By Staff Report

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 16,566 COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 5,919 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 8,186 cases and 140 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,064,557 COVID-19 cases and 21,349 related deaths.

As of Friday, 67.9 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

