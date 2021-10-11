Cassopolis High School receives verbal threat of harm to students

CASSOPOLIS — A police presence was required at a Cassopolis school Monday morning after threats of violence were made over the weekend.

Interim Cassopolis Public Schools Superintendent Brooke Brawley sent a letter to parents Monday informing them a student had made threats of potential harm to other students on Sunday.

“Yesterday, we received information about a verbal threat made about harming students,” Brawley said in the letter. “The school administration immediately contacted the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, who began helping with the investigation.”

Cass County deputies were at the high school Monday to ensure the safety of students and staff. Police will continue to have a presence in the school in order to help students and staff feel safe, according to the letter.

“At no time today was there an immediate danger to any student or staff member,” the letter reads. “The procedures we have in place allowed us to handle this situation with little disruption to other students in the building.”

Brawley reported the student who made the threats has been identified, and said appropriate school disciplinary action, as well as law enforcement action, will be taken.

“We appreciate your willingness to continually trust us with your children,” Brawley wrote. “We make every effort to provide them with a safe and caring environment while at school.”

Brawley invited parents to contact her office or the school at (269) 445-0503 with any questions or concerns.