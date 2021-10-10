Tasker leads Benton Harbor to win over Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — Davionte Tasker ruined the Dowagiac homecoming as he led visiting Benton Harbor to a 34-0 non-conference win over the Chieftains at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field Friday night.

Tasker was 9-of-15 for 154 yards and threw for a pair of touchdowns, while he added 109 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The loss dropped the Chieftains to 0-7 on the season. The Tigers won their second consecutive game and are 2-5 overall.

While the Benton Harbor offense was turning big plays, the Dowagiac offense continued to struggle to find the end zone. The Chieftains were shut out for the fourth time this season. Dowagiac is averaging just two points per game.

First-year Dowagiac Coach Duane Davis was concerned about his team being able to contain the Tigers’ speed. At times, the Chieftains did just that, but they often allowed one or two big plays in a drive that led to Benton Harbor scoring points.

“We worked on it all week,” he said. “We wanted them to run inside and not outside, but our discipline right now is not very good. We don’t focus in. We are not disciplined enough to stop speed.”

The Tigers finished the night with 320 yards of total offense, including 166 on the ground. Dowagiac was held to 73 yards of total offense, of which 67 yards came via the running game.

Benton Harbor scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, including one with 16 seconds remaining in the period. Tasker tossed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Ford, while Dominik Henderson scored on an 8-yard run.

The Tigers would score a touchdown in each of the final three quarters to earn the easy victory.

Javon Mason caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Tasker, while Julius Watkins scored on a 1-yard run and Henderson on an 11-yard run.

Andrew Hartman led Dowagiac with 72 yards rushing on 14 carries.

“Offensively, the key is not constantly shooting ourselves in the foot,” Davis said. “Consistency is the key, but we just can’t find it. That starts with me. We have to find it in practice.”

Dowagiac has a tall task in front of it Friday night as it travels to Edwardsburg to take on the undefeated Eddies. Kickoff at Leo Hoffman Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.