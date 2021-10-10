Daily Data: Sunday, Oct. 10

Published 1:33 am Sunday, October 10, 2021

By Staff Report

TENNIS

Division 3 Regional

At Paw Paw

Team Scores

Sturgis 22, St. Joseph 12, Lakeshore 9, Edwardsburg 7, Gull Lake 7, Niles 4, Vicksburg 2, Paw Paw 1, Plainwell 0

 

Flight Champions

Singles

  1. Landon Coates (L) d. Walter Ebert (S) 6-2, 6-3; 2. Matt Wynes (S) d. Bhavesh Burramukuku (SJ) 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sam Rehm (S) d. Ethan Mealman (L) 6-4, 6-2; 4. Aiden Whitehead (S) d. Jack Hammerschidt (SJ) 6-2, 6-1

 

Doubles

  1. Harsh Gupta-IIo Coar (SJ) d. Max Scheske-Adam Donmeyer (S) 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; 2. Graby Miller-Christian Perry (S) d. Kevin Rutz-Prosper Waldman (SJ) 7-6(4), 6-1; 3. Justin Herblet-Luke Frost (S) Nathan Hayes-Marcos Anglada (ED) 6-1, 6-0; 4. George Ebert-Braydon Claar (S) d. Nick Pierangeli-Ty Fyneweaver (SJ) 6-3, 6-4

 

VOLLEYBALL

Coloma Invitational

At Coloma

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Lakeshore 25-13, 25-19

Buchanan split with Dowagiac 25-17, 22-25

Buchanan split with Saugatuck 25-9, 17-25

Buchanan d. Lawton 25-17, 25-12

Buchanan d. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-20

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-23

 

Buchanan Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 42, Faith Carson 28, Alyssa Carson 10

Digs

Hailey Jonatzke 15, Alea Fisher 15, Lauren Strefling 13, West 12

Assisted Blocks

Faith Carson 14, Alyssa Carson 6

Solo Blocks

Faith Carson 5

Aces

Fisher 10, West 6, Strefling 9

Assists
Alyvia Hickok 88, Riley Capron 10

Varsity record: Buchanan 23-6

 

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac split with Saugatuck 19-25, 25-17

Dowagiac split with Buchanan 17-25, 25-22

Dowagiac split with Lakeshore 25-17, 21-25

Dowagiac d. Coloma 25-15, 25-10

Dowagiac d. Brandywine 21-25, 25-13, 15-8

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-17, 25-23

 

Dowagiac Individual Statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 30, Megan Davis 29, Riley Stack 20, Abbey Dobberstein 10, Maggie Weller 6, Emma Allen 3, Brooklyn Smith 1, Alannah Smith 1

Blocks

Dobberstein 4, Stack 3, Weller 2, Allen 1

Digs

Dobberstein 47, Wimberley 42, Stack 34, Davis 25, Weller 19, Brooklyn Smith 7, Khloie Goins 6, Alanah Smith 4, Lyla Elrod 2

Aces

Wimberley 8, Davis 8, Stack 4, Dobberstein 2, Weller 2, Goins 1, Brooklyn Smith 1

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 44, Stack 40, Weller 4, Alanah Smith 2, Allen 1, Dobberstein 1

Varsity record: Dowagiac 16-10-6

 

Brandywine Match Scores

Brandywine d. Lawton 25-20, 25-15

Brandywine d. Coloma 25-22, 25-19

Brandywine d. River Valley 25-20, 25-17

Brandywine d. Saugatuck 26-24, 25-21

Dowagiac d. Brandywine 21-25, 25-13, 15-8

 

Brandywine Individual Statistics

Kills

Kadence Brumitt 68, Haley Scott 18, Kallie Solloway 11

Aces

Scott 9, Brumitt 6, Hope Typer 4

Blocks

Brumitt 3, Clara DePriest 3, Scott 3

Digs

Olivia  Laurita 39, Brumitt 27, Ellie Knapp 21, Scott 18

Assists

DePriest 46, Knapp 44

Varsity record: Brandywine 20-11-2

 

CROSS COUNTRY

Allegan Invitational

At Allegan

Boys Combined Team Scores

Wayland Union 50, Hamilton 88, GRTC Peregrines 93, Paw Paw 112, Kalamazoo Homeshcool 122, Plainwell 129, Allegan 154, Sturgis 209, Howard City Tri-County 267, Coopersville 284, Brandywine 288, Comstock 322

 

Overall Winner

Eli Veen, Plainwell – 16:27

 

Brandywine Finishers

Varsity Race 1

  1. Jake McCubbin 19:38, 26. Micah Colby 20:09, 33. Ethan Ohara 22:47

Varsity Race 2

  1. Conner Dye 20:45, 34, Jacob Sherrick 22:14, 35. Jacob Rydwelski 23:16

 

Girls Combined Team Scores

GRTC Peregrines 48, Paw Paw 63, Wayland Union 81, Hamilton 108, Kalamazoo Homeschool 110, Coopersville 153, Plainwell 185, Howard City Tri-County 208, Sturgis 215

 

Overall Winner

Jana Stiffler, GRTC – 18:45

 

Brandywine Finishers

Varsity Race 1

Allison Lauri 22:14

Varsity Race 2

  1. Lexi Troup 28:19, 34. Madison Ward 28:20, 38. Halle Borders 35:22

