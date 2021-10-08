Apple Festival releases contest results
Published 8:32 am Friday, October 8, 2021
NILES — The Four Flags Area Apple Festival recently released the winners of several contests hosted during the annual event hosted Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in the city of Niles.
MISS APPLE FESTIVAL QUEEN AND COURT
Miss Apple Festival: Trinity Heighway
Miss First Runner Up: Savannah Marinelli
Miss Second Runner Up: Miranda Churchill
Miss Congeniality: Savannah Marinelli
Junior Miss Apple Festival: Audrey Kuehn
Junior Miss First Runner Up: Emma Williams
Junior Miss Second Runner Up: Mattalyn Weinberg
Junior Miss Congeniality: Aleyna Vollman
Prince: Cooper Townsley
Princess: Nora Kessick
BIKE AND TRIKE RACE
Everything (Ages 2-3)
First: Harlem Lyons
Second: Liam Tonkel
Third: Jayla Bailey
Big Wheel (Ages 4-7)
First: Wisdom Lyons
Second: Raymond Kelley
Third: Kodin Martz
Bike (Ages 4-5)
First: Zavi Willams
Second: Ryker Bailey
Third: Avery Phillips
Trike (Ages 4-5)
First: Cameron Liebetrau
Bikes (Ages 6-8)
First: Cooper Townsley
Second: Jacob Vogel
Third: Amari Person
Adults (Ages 9 and above)
First: Marc Bailey
Second: Mary Vogel
Third Peyton Morris
CAR SHOW
Best of Show: Lylia Cooper, 1968 Chevy Camaro
Best Interior: Shawn Mullins, 1937 Ford Roadster
Best Paint: Rob Richez, 1947 Chevy Pickup
Best Engine: Bonnie Orszulak, 1967 Chevy Camaro
WINDOW JUDGING
First: Four Flags Area Antique Mall
Second: Bellas Gifts and Memories
Third: Shelf Life Bookstore
BIGGEST APPLE
First: Holloway Orchard, Wolf River
Second: Holloway Orchard, Wolf River
Third: Skibbe Orchard, Honey Crisp
SCARECROW CONTEST
Most Original
First: Kobe Smith
Second: Pam Alphenaar
Third: Dyson Braziel
Funniest
First: Kailynn Sulak
Second: Pam Alphenaar
Third: Mary Vogel
Not So Scary
First: Jaylynn Tittle
Second: Pam Alphenaar
Third: Pam Alphenaar
APPLE PEELING CONTEST
First Heat
First: Dawn Stratton
Second: Grace Nyhuis
Second Heat
First: Trina Rodriguez
Second: Jeanie Nyhuis
YOUTH HAND SAWING
Girls (Ages 5-7)
First: Kinzie Kidwell
Second: Reagan Douglas
Girls (Ages 8-10)
First: Vadalie Highway
Second: Ayla Mann
Girls (Ages 11-13)
First: Alexis Kidwell
Second: Kayli Check
Boys (Ages 5-7)
First: Elliott Jeffries
Second: Levi Walter
Boys (Ages 8-10)
First: Peyton Townsley
Second; Cayden Darcel
Boys (Ages 11-13)
First: Aiden Kidwell
OLD FASHIONED LOG CUTTING
Men (Ages 18-60)
First: Michael Kachyur/John Wreggelsworth
Second: Andrew Kidwell/Bill Martin
Boys (Ages 14-17)
First: Archer Jankowviak/Andreww Cockey
Second: Tyler Reeves/Ashton Burrows
Women (Ages 18-60)
First: Lee Wells/Penny Wagner
Second: Laura Wreggelsworth/Sarah Martin
Seniors (Ages 60 and above)
First: Will Townsley/Bill Martin
Second: Terry Sulak/Bill Martin
Girls (Ages 14-17)
- Grace/Alexis
- Madalyn Wechster/MacKensie Wechster