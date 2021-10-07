October 7, 2021

Update: Officer stable, suspect in serious condition following Niles shooting

By Staff Report

Published 9:27 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

NILES — Michigan State Police has confirmed that a trooper is in stable condition while a suspect remains in serious condition following a Wednesday night shooting in the city of Niles.

According to MSP, the shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Ninth and Main street in Niles. The incident began as a traffic stop after an MSP trooper pulled over a Nissan for failure to stop at a stop sign. The driver was arrested for a suspended license, while the vehicle’s only passenger exited the car upon request. Once out of the vehicle, a struggle ensued, and shots were fired by both the passenger and trooper. Officials did not report which individual fired first or the number of shots fired.

Both the trooper, a three-year veteran of the Niles post, and the passenger were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to MSP, the passenger remains in serious condition, while the trooper is stable.

The names of the officer and suspect involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.

The investigation is being handled by the Sixth District Incident Response Team.

