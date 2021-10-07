Roundup: Edwardsburg, Dowagiac wrap up Wolverine play with wins

DOWAGIAC — The Wolverine Conference wrapped up its regular season Wednesday night as Edwardsburg and Dowagiac both came away with shutout victories.

The Eddies blanked visiting Sturgis 2-0, while the Chieftains shutout visiting Paw Paw 7-0. It was the fourth consecutive time Dowagiac has shut out its opponent.

Sturgis at Edwardsburg

The Eddies end the regular season with a 8-4-3 overall record and a 6-1-2 record in conference matches.

Tye Vargo and Clay Edman picked up the goals for Edwardsburg. Grayson Herbert had the assist on the Edman goal.

The Eddies will not set their sights on the Division 2 District Tournament, which begins Thursday with Edwardsburg traveling to Three Rivers to face the Wolverine Conference foe Wildcats in the opening round. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

Paw Paw at Dowagiac

The Chieftains enter the postseason firing on all cylinders as they have outscored their opponents 27-0 to end the regular season.

Dowagiac will take a 12-4 overall record into the state tournament, where it is the four-time Division 3 District champion. The Chieftains finished 6-3 in the Wolverine Conference.

Wednesday night against the Red Wolves, Dowagiac got a pair of goals from Isaac Saavedra and goals from Noah Green, Cole Weller, Alejandro Martinez, Gavin Nearpass and Allex Hernandez.

Dowagiac’s final three goals all came off penalty kicks.

The Chieftains honored their seniors — Martinez, Jordan Simpson, Cole Weller, Henry Weller, Ethan Hannapel, Saavedra, Chris Mosier, Nearpass, Pedro Brito, Green, Maurice Davis and Kelvin Brazo — before the match.

“It was a great senior night,” said Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams. “We had a great crowd that helped motivate the boys to play a great final home game.”

Dowagiac will open up defense of its district title Oct. 18 when it faces the winner of the South Haven-Berrien Springs match at 5 p.m. on its home field. The winner advances to the 5 p.m. district championship game Oct. 21.