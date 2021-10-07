Ring Lardner’s Pesce sets school record at Wolverine Conference Championship

THREE RIVERS — The Ring Lardner boys cross country team finished third at the Wolverine Conference Middle School Cross Country Championship hosted by Three Rivers Thursday.

Paw Paw won the boys title with 56 points, while the host Wildcats were second with 84 points, Ring Lardner finished with 110 points and Edwardsburg was ninth with 199 points.

Niles’ Liam Pesce set a new school record with a time of 12:01. He placed sixth overall.

Edwardsburg’s Mobius Stubblefield was the overall winner with a time of 11:13.

Otsego won the girls championship with 30 points. Sturgis was second with 52 points and Three Rivers third with 94 points. Edwardsburg finished fourth (156) and Ring Lardner eighth (209).

Layla Gableman was 12th overall with a time of 14:08 for the Eddies, while Niles was led by Amity Riggennbach, who finished 37th with a time of 15:25.