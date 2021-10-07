October 7, 2021

Officer, suspect shot following traffic stop in Niles

By Sarah Culton

Published 12:33 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

NILES — A Michigan State Police officer and a suspect have been shot following a Wednesday night traffic stop in the city of Niles.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Ninth and Main streets in Niles, according to Lt. Duwayne Robinson. The incident began as a traffic stop, and details surrounding what transpired prior to the shooting are unknown at this time. Following the incident, a MSP trooper and a suspect were transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene of the incident could not confirm either’s condition as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

MSP officers from the Niles post are currently on scene awaiting response from the Sixth District Incident Response Team, which will handle the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The names of the officer and suspect involved in the shooting have not been released at this time.

