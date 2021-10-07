October 7, 2021

Brandywine honors seniors, beats rival and locks up outright BCS Red title

By Scott Novak

Published 12:09 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

NILES — There was plenty to celebrate for the Brandywine soccer team Wednesday night.

The Bobcats honored their senior class at halftime of their 4-2 victory over arch rival Buchanan. The win also gave Brandywine the outright BCS Athletic Conference Red Division title.

Senior Andrew Schadler had a big night for the Bobcats as he scored both first-half goals and ended up with a hat trick as his third goal capped the scoring.

Brandywine also got a goal from senior Carson Knapp and three assists from senior Tyler Deming. Robby Dillard had the other goal for the Bobcats.

“Tonight was our senior night,” said Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams. “Tyler Deming had three assists, and Andrew Schadler had three goals in our victory over the Buchanan Bucks. It was a good, hard-fought game. We played a good possession game while trying to stop the counterattack up the sideline that the Bucks executed very well. We look forward to seeing them next week.”

Buchanan’s two goals came from Hunter Weinberg and Logan Grwinski.

Brandywine outshot the Bucks 22-5.

The Bobcats will now begin preparation for the upcoming Division 3 District Tournament, which Dowagiac is hosting. Brandywine opens district play Wednesday as it travels to Buchanan to face the Bucks.

The winner advances to the semifinals Oct. 18, where they will face either Watervliet or Coloma.

 

