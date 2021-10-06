October 6, 2021

Buchanan teacher receives buckets of classroom supplies

By Submitted

Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

BUCHANAN — One area teacher was recently on the receiving end of a donation to aid her classroom.

Classroom supplies were delivered Friday, Sept. 24 to Buchanan’s Moccasin Elementary by Tifanni Dash and Chapter Regent Kathleen Alton of Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Tifanni Dash, community classroom committee chair, collected supplies needed for second-grade teacher Michelle Horvath from an Amazon wish list. Headphones, physical activity items, books for reading and indoor mental activities were brought in colorful tubs. A poster board with well wishes and positive words of affirmation for the students were included.

Principal Michael Dunn joined the group to receive the supplies.

Dunn accepted further information from the chapter on NSDAR’s database of downloadable lesson plans. These plans are collected by teachers nationwide on a large arena of topics. Lesson plans are free to access.

For further information on these lesson plans, how to receive classroom supplies for teachers and students, and additional information on National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Rebecca Dewey Chapter at rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com.

