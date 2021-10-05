October 5, 2021

T.K. Lawless Park

Cass County Parks Department to host fall event

By Submitted

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

VANDALIA — Cool, crisp autumn days are soon to be upon southwest Michigan, and one local department wants the public to celebrate by spending an afternoon outdoors, appreciating the changing colors and all fall has to offer.

Cass County 4-H is hosting its annual trunk-or-treat event with the Cass County Parks Department’s Harvest Fest. The Harvest Fest will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park, 15122 Monkey Run St., Vandalia. The trunk-or-treat portion of the event will be hosted from 3 to 4 p.m.

Special admission to the celebration this year will be one canned good per person, which will be donated to a local food pantry, or pet supplies (dog food, cat food, kitty litter, etc., which will be donated to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Residents can also enter for $1 per person.

As in years past, this family event promises to offer something for everyone — from the young, to the young at heart — with a few surprises added in, organizers said.

Among other things, plans include:

  • Inflatable activity
  • Hayride
  • Photo opportunities
  • Face Painting
  • Arden’s Choo-Choo
  • Bonfire
  • Zip Line
  • Fun Trail
  • Costume contest with prizes
  • Trunk or treat

The Friends of the Cass County Parks will be on hand to provide food for hungry families to purchase, and they may even have the makings for a good ole s’more to make over the bonfire.

This year’s event is being sponsored by The Friends of the Cass County Parks, Cass County 4-H, the Michiana Jeep Club and the Cass County Parks and Recreation Department.

“Come join the fun and discover the beauty of southwest Michigan and your Cass County Parks during Harvest Fest/Trunk or Treat 2021,” said Scott Wyman, parks director. “We would love to see you there. … Bring your family and meet your friends to enjoy this very special time.”

For more information, or to volunteer, call the Cass County Parks Department at (269) 445-4456.

