October 4, 2021

Andrew Tyler Faust, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:07 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

Sept. 18, 1995 — Sept. 29, 2021

Andrew Tyler Faust, 25, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana, due to injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1995, in Vista, California, the son of Richard A. Faust and Kathryn Rose (Tomlinson) Domer.

Andrew went by the name “Tyler” and had been employed at Rise and Shine Cafe of Niles, Michigan; and Logan’s Roadhouse of Mishawaka, Indiana, this past year. Tyler loved cooking a home-cooked meal, it was a passion he enjoyed doing for others. Writing poetry was another passion he had, as well as graphic designing. Tyler was a talented drawer he could free-hand just about anything. He enjoyed playing video games and riding his skateboard. Tyler had many talents and gifts and found many ways to express himself, including a great sense of humor, he was a big kid at heart. A cup of chocolate milk and reading his bible was his all-time favorite. Tyler became very committed to his time at Bible study with the “fellas.” He will be remembered for his loving-kindness and willingness to help others; he had great respect for those who served in the military. He attended Christian Reformed Church in St. Joseph, Michigan where he will be remembered by his church family.

Ty will be profoundly missed by his father, Richard Faust, of Arizona; his mother, Kathryn R. (Tomlinson) Domer, of Niles, Michigan; his siblings, Alyssa Faust, of Queens Creek, Arizona; Jemma Faust, of Queen Creek, Arizona; J Nimtz of Wayland, Michigan; Nichole Fisher, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Timmy Martinez, of Niles, Michigan; Kayden Haut, of Niles, Michigan; and paternal grandmother, Sarah Faust ,of Scottsdale, Arizona; maternal grandparents, Tom and Wilma Tomlinson, of Union City California; as well as best friends, Cameron Raay and Janelle Gillis, to include a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other extended family relatives.

Tyler’s family will gather to remember and celebrate his life at their family home on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at 1836 River Bluff in Niles. Those who know him are free to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made at His Celebrate of life gathering.

Photos and memories of Andrew may be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.

