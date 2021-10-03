Southwestern runs well at Lansing CC Invitational

LANSING — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s cross country team finished 14th at the Lansing Community College Invitational Friday.

Grand Rapids Community College won the team title with 104 points, while host Lansing was second with 112 and Calvin College third with 115 points and St. Clair County Community College fifth with 120 points. The Roadrunners finished with 332 points.

Trestin Mancillas-Finnerty, who was running unattached, was the men’s individual winner with a time of 26:16.

SMC was led by Ethan Saylor, who posted a time of 28:36 to finish 44th overall. Alex Blanton was 75th (29:39), Alec Saylor 76th (29:40) and Robert Ward 84th (29:56).

In the women’s race, Oakland Community College ran away with the team title as it finished with 36 points. Host Lansing was the runner-up with 64 points, while Cleveland State was third with 75 points. The Roadrunner finished 13th with 343 points.

Haley Ellis of Lansing was the women’s individual champion with a time of 19:08.

Southwestern’s Ava Hart placed 23rd with a time of 20:20. Bailee Shambaugh was 64th (21:44) and Raegan Del Guanto 81st (25:51).

The Roadrunners are back on the course Oct. 16 as they travel to Muskegon for the Jayhawk Invitational.