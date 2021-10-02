Shamrock duo runs wild in win over Buchanan

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Buchanan dropped to 0-2 in the BCS Athletic Conference as Berrien Springs defeated the Bucks 48-12 Friday night.

The Shamrocks (6-0, 1-0 BCS) opened up a 27-0 halftime advantage and never looked back. The Bucks, coming off a win against Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, scored a touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, but were unable to overcome the first-half deficit.

Jamal Hailey and James York ran for a combined 326 yards for the Shamrocks and scored five touchdowns.

Berrien Springs finished the night with 356 yards of total offense, while Buchanan (2-4, 0-2 BCS) finished with 223 yards, of which 136 came through the air.

Quarterback Connor LeGault was 15-of-22 for 132 yards to lead the Bucks’ offense. Patrick Lavery had 36 yards rushing on 10 carries. Drew Glavin caught a team-high five passes for 51 yards.

On defense, Glavin led Buchanan with four stops. Dillon Oatsvall and Troy Holloway both had 3.5 tackles.

Buchanan returns home Friday night to host rival Brandywine. The BCS contest at Memorial Field is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.