Photo gallery: Niles Apple Festival Grande Parade
NILES — The Niles Apple Festival has returned.
The annual festival kicked off Thursday at the Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and 17th streets. The 49th annual Apple Festival held its Grande Parade Saturday afternoon. Events at the Apple Festival grounds run through Sunday.
