Four teenagers injured, one killed in Cass County crash

MASON TOWNSHIP — One teenager was killed and four more were injured in a rollover crash in Mason Township Friday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at Mason Street and Gordon Road at 11:32 p.m. Friday. Deputies located Saturn Ion on its roof in a field. Multiple occupants were inside.

The driver, Mathew Ray White, 19, of South Bend. succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Juliette Moore, 18, of Edwardsburg, Jonathan Leach, 19, of Cassopolis, Madison King, 18, of Edwardsburg, and Harli Grace Harbin, 18, of Edwardsburg, were transpsorted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigation shows that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

Porter Fire EMS and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.