Two Edwardsburg residents sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses

CASSOPOLIS — In Cass County Court Friday, two Edwardsburg residents were sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses.

Ted Alan Lintz, 56, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Adult Treatment Court, 30 days in jail with credit for three days served and $3,188 in fines and costs. His license was revoked. The remainder of his jail term may be suspended.

The incident occurred June 9 on M-62 near Hess Road in Edwardsburg. Police responded to a report of a single vehicle accident and found Lintz’s vehicle in a ditch. His blood alcohol level was .245, more than three times the legal limit.

“You look 100 percent better than you did at the time of your plea [Aug. 9],” Judge Herman said. “Being in the program and being off alcohol has made a world of difference for you.”

The judge noted that Lintz is also on probation in St. Joseph County, Indiana for drunk driving with a high blood alcohol level.

“I think this is your last opportunity,” he told Lintz. “If you violate your probation here, they will unsuspend your jail time in Indiana.”

Caitlin Darian Allston, 33, of North Shore Drive in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to two years’ probation, completion of the Twin County Community Probation Program, credit for 56 days served and $2,328 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 15 in Edwardsburg when police stopped her vehicle for having a loud exhaust and found out that she had outstanding warrants.

“You are 33 years old, and you’ve been using meth since you were 12 and marijuana since you were eight,” the judge said. “You have two daughters you don’t have custody of, you’re unemployed and you have housing problems. Can you see that drugs are not working for you?”

“To me, you’re the poster child of what drugs can do. You have no education, and you’ve lost your children and your home,” he added. “I think the Twin County program will help you in getting housing assistance and counseling. It will help get you off drugs and get an education and job skills.”