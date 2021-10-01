October 1, 2021

Sylas Orion Keys, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 8:12 am Friday, October 1, 2021

May 28, 2008 — Sept. 20, 2021

Sylas Orion Keys, 13, of Dowagiac, suddenly passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sept. 20, 2021.

Sylas was born on May 28, 2008, to Robert Keys II and Jessica Faher. He was later adopted by his mother, Ashlee Ampersee.

Sylas was a loving, outgoing, charismatic young man who had a passion for music, sports, and skateboarding. His creativity and natural talent with music were passed down from his loving father, Robert. Sylas spent a lot of time practicing and honing his skills on the drums and guitar. If he wasn’t putting focus into his music, he was probably playing catch with a football or a baseball, two of his favorite sports. Some of his dearest memories would have included playing Mario with his dad and his brother, Elliot, traveling to Florida with his family, and spending time with his friends. Sylas also enjoyed the Star Wars series, as well as other kinds of fantasy and sci-fi. A hidden talent of his that some people might not have known was his practice in ventriloquism. Sylas had an interest in war history, especially WWI and WWII. His drawings of war scenes and his collection of war memorabilia were a couple of things that he held dear to his heart. Sylas will be missed by many family members, friends, and his school family.

Sylas is preceded in death by his Uncle Thomas; and his dad, Robert, who passed away with him.

He is survived by his biological mother, Jessica Faher; his adopted mother, Ashlee Ampersee; two of his siblings, Elliot Keys, and Jade Nash; his aunt, Autumn (David) Johnson; an uncle, Daniel (Melanie) Keys; his grandparents; and many other friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held for Sylas and his dad, Robert, at 1 p.m. at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, 61453 M51 in Niles, Saturday, Oct. 2, of 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be handling funeral services for the Keys family.

Print Article

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department forced to rescind mask mandate in schools

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg