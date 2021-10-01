Sylas Orion Keys, of Dowagiac

May 28, 2008 — Sept. 20, 2021

Sylas Orion Keys, 13, of Dowagiac, suddenly passed away due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sept. 20, 2021.

Sylas was born on May 28, 2008, to Robert Keys II and Jessica Faher. He was later adopted by his mother, Ashlee Ampersee.

Sylas was a loving, outgoing, charismatic young man who had a passion for music, sports, and skateboarding. His creativity and natural talent with music were passed down from his loving father, Robert. Sylas spent a lot of time practicing and honing his skills on the drums and guitar. If he wasn’t putting focus into his music, he was probably playing catch with a football or a baseball, two of his favorite sports. Some of his dearest memories would have included playing Mario with his dad and his brother, Elliot, traveling to Florida with his family, and spending time with his friends. Sylas also enjoyed the Star Wars series, as well as other kinds of fantasy and sci-fi. A hidden talent of his that some people might not have known was his practice in ventriloquism. Sylas had an interest in war history, especially WWI and WWII. His drawings of war scenes and his collection of war memorabilia were a couple of things that he held dear to his heart. Sylas will be missed by many family members, friends, and his school family.

Sylas is preceded in death by his Uncle Thomas; and his dad, Robert, who passed away with him.

He is survived by his biological mother, Jessica Faher; his adopted mother, Ashlee Ampersee; two of his siblings, Elliot Keys, and Jade Nash; his aunt, Autumn (David) Johnson; an uncle, Daniel (Melanie) Keys; his grandparents; and many other friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held for Sylas and his dad, Robert, at 1 p.m. at Mission Hills Memorial Chapel, 61453 M51 in Niles, Saturday, Oct. 2, of 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be handling funeral services for the Keys family.