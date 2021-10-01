October 2, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

By Staff Report

Published 11:27 am Friday, October 1, 2021

NILES — The Four Flags Area Apple Festival is officially underway.

The annual festival kicked off Thursday at the Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and 17th streets. With the theme “Celebrating the Harvest,” the 49th annual Apple Festival will ring in the fall season with all kinds of entertainment, activities and treats. The event runs Thursday through Sunday.

Ride wristbands can be purchased for $30.

Follow leaderpub.com for more Apple Festival coverage.

