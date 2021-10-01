October 2, 2021

Dowagiac Elks’ Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raises $6,000 for scholarships

By Max Harden

Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Elks lodge used its greens to raise greenbacks for a cause last weekend.

The organization’s annual Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raised $6,000 on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Dowagiac Elks Golf Course, 300 Riverside Dr., Dowagiac.

“We are totally ecstatic,” said Elks inner guard Susie Gendron. “We’re so thankful for the support and glad we get to give it back to the community.”

Thirty-nine golfers participated in this year’s tournament, which featured a “four-man scramble” format where teams of four players competed against one another. In this format, each team’s players hit from the tee box, then the team members choose the best of the four shots for the next shot.

The attendee with the best score at the outing does not win, unlike most golf tournaments. Winners were instead chosen at random by picking from a selection of cards.

“It was great,” Gendron said. “We had a beautiful day. A lot of fun was had.”

The golf outing allows Dowagiac Elks 889 to award two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships, which are available to Cass County graduating seniors from Dowagiac, Marcellus, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg.

Students interested in applying for the scholarships can apply online at elks.org/scholars/scholarships/mvs.cfm.

Since 1993, the Elks National Foundation has awarded more than $3 million in college scholarships to at least 800 high school seniors.

Silent auction and business sponsorships included, the event raised more than $8,000 in 2019.

Gendron thanked local businesses for supporting the golf outing.

“Honor Credit Union supplied us with gift bags,” she said. “Businesses donated financially to the bottom line. We appreciate the support from local businesses. The scholarships are a great way for us to support our youth and give back to the community.”

According to Gendron, The Elks Golf Course plans to remain open through the month of October and early November, weather permitting. The lodge is open to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday nights for dinner.

“Anyone from the community is welcome to join us for food on Friday nights,” she said.

The Guys and Dolls outing is just one of several events the lodge puts on for the community.

Gendron said the lodge is planning its Breakfast with Santa event in December, its Lobster Bash in January and Wild Game Auction in February.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that we will be able to host those events,” she said.

Print Article

Cass County

Dowagiac Freemasons to auction hunting rifle for scholarship fund

Cass County

Two Edwardsburg residents sentenced to probation for substance abuse offenses

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club’s centennial sign nears completion

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks’ Guys and Dolls Charity Golf Outing raises $6,000 for scholarships

Cass County

Niles man gets jail for drug, firearms charges

News

Chestnut orchard donated to Bertrand Township ready to bear its first nuts

News

Police identify man killed following Niles Township altercation

Dowagiac

Daughters of the American Revolution chapter to celebrate 100th anniversary

News

PHOTO STORY: Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month