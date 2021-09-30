Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

DOWAGIAC – Artisans of handmade goods, fall produce and sweet delicacies will be among more than 36 commercial exhibitors featured at the open-air marketplace of Dowagiac’s autumn festival, Under the Harvest Moon.

This community’s autumn celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9, brings together collectors of 25 to 30 vintage farm tractors and a marketplace of Michigan-grown produce, autumn mums and handmade products, plus family events.

Vickie Phillipson, Chamber of Commerce program director and event chairman, said vendors from this season’s Farm & Artisan Market will be relocating from their usual post outside the Dowagiac Area History Museum to Front Street for the festival.

Farm market patrons will find Jessi Crabtree, goat milk soup, sugar scrubs and bath salts; Sara Disterheft of Disterheft Farms, fruit and produce; Evonne Gaskin, mums, pumpkins and gourds; Todd & Joanna Hawkins of TJ Hawks Farm, soy wax candles, goat milk caramels and goat milk bath bombs; Beth Johnson of Johnson Farms, honey, baked goods and market bags; and Julie Robinson of BJR Ranch, flowers, pumpkins, mums and meat.

Commercial vendors appearing at the open-air market will be: Judy Ackerman, Tupperware; Aiye Akhigbe of Sticky Spoons, jam and jelly; Ausra Equipment; Shirl Bontrager, Tupperware; Mildred Collins of Creekside Greenhouse, mums; Melissa Debartolo, handmade crafts; May Dobbs, Mary Kay; Samantha Hanifan, goblin plushies, resin dice and dice trays; Dee and Keith Herman, antiques and collectibles; and Gloria Hirsch, wallets, flags, hats and jewelry.

Others include: Sherry Hyink, collectibles and reclaimed furniture; Angela Johnson of Lifestyle Nutrition; Rachel Jurgenson of Sandy & Rachel’s Medical Massage Therapy;

Kristy Kambanis, roasted coffee beans, wildflower honey and T-shirts; Laura Mallane of Mallini Family Bakery, baked goods; Phil Meiser, honey; Stephanie Mitchell, ceramics;

Elizabeth Nelsen of One World Center, vegetables; Natalie Panek, jewelry and candles;

Sam Rial, earrings, wristlets and bows; Amanda Siegl, dog ties, bandanas, dog toys and handmade goods; Theresa Tomblin, bags and aprons; North Wayne Mennonite Church, baked goods; Jennifer Norwood, quilted items; Andy Parmley, Zick’s Sticks, wooden bowls and walking sticks; Shane Wallace, horseshoe art and home goods; and

Steve Wright of Wright’s Farm Market, jam, jelly, salsas and jerky.

Those with an appetite will want to visit these festival food vendors: Earl’s BBQ, barbequed pork, chicken and sausage; Tienda y taqueria Del Rey, Mexican favorites; and Wright’s Farm Market, pumpkin ice cream and apple dumplings.

On the outdoor patio at Wounded Minnow Saloon, patrons will have a choice of four seasonal soups, and will also be able to sample wine and craft brew. At Caruso’s Candy Kitchen there will be hot cider, caramel apples and cinnamon ice cream topped with warm apples, pecans and caramel.

Under the Harvest Moon, which runs from 10 to 4 p.m., also features live entertainment and family events throughout the day. For a full schedule of activities, visit DowagiacChamber.com or its Facebook page.