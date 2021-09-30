September 30, 2021

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

By Submitted

Published 3:21 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

VANDALIA — Scott Wyman, director of Cass County Parks, recently announced that Dr. T.K. Lawless Park will host the 13th running of the Sandhill Crane All Trail races on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Races scheduled are a half marathon, a 10K run and walk, a 5K run and walk, and a children’s fun run.

“Both runners and walkers are encouraged to participate on the beautiful courses that will be set up throughout this picturesque park in southwest Michigan,” Wyman said. “This natural scenic journey will take participants through forest and fields including six charming bridge crossings, lots of streams and small lakes, and, of course, some hills. Adding charm to the course, runners may actually have sightings of the race’s namesake – Sandhill Cranes.”

Ron Gunn is directing the event, which includes laser carved wood awards for the top two finishers and medals for third in each age group.  Racers will also receive dynamite custom long sleeve performance T-shirts for all finishers registering by Oct. 16 (to guarantee a shirt on race day).

After Oct. 16 sign-up will only be online or in-person between 8 to 8:45 a.m. the morning of the race.

The event kicks off the day with a non-denominational worship service at 8:15 a.m. followed by the half marathon race at 9 a.m., the 10K run and walk at 9:30 a.m., the 5K run and walk at 10 a.m. and the fun run at 11 a.m.

There will be water and sports drinks on the course and a rehydration station at the finish featuring fruit, sports drinks, popsicles, potato chips, homemade cookies and water.  There will also be a music DJ at the start and finish, along with two music stations on the course to inspire the participants. There will also be no parking fee that day for participants.

The race benefits the Dowagiac Rotary Club and the Cass County Parks.  All finishers from Cass County, Niles and the Granger area will have their names listed in local papers.

Interested persons can register online at: RunSignUp.com (scroll or search for “Sandhill Crane”); or manually on entry forms located throughout the area or found at CairnStoneAdventureTours.com. Race day sign up in person from 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost for the event is $25 for early entry before Oct. 16. After Oct. 16, the cost will be $30.

