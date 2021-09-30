October 1, 2021

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

By Submitted

Published 4:40 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — The Educational Opportunity Center, hosted by Lake Michigan College, received a $1.95 million federal grant to help individuals successfully pursue postsecondary education.

The five-year grant, dispersed in annual awards of $391,147, provides services to participants in the Michigan counties of Berrien, Cass, Van Buren and Allegan, and the Indiana counties of La Porte and St. Joseph. Funding for the budget period, which began Sept. 1 and continues through Aug. 31, 2022, will be used for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“This program will allow us to assist families by providing them with information regarding financial and academic resources available to students looking to pursue secondary and postsecondary education,” said Nygil B. Likely, LMC’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Title IX Coordinator. “Students can also benefit from workshops designed to improve their financial and economic literacy skills.”

The Educational Opportunity Center program is a free community service that provides information and assistance to adults age 19 years and older who are interested in furthering their education. Services to eligible participants include academic tutoring, career assessment, assistance completing applications toward college entrance, referrals to appropriate adult education centers and community assistance agencies, and financial and economic literacy counseling.

Lake Michigan College has hosted the Educational Opportunity Center since 1994. Over the past 27 years, it has served more than 25,000 individuals in Southwest Michigan and Indiana. The goal of the EOC is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education institutions.

Educational Opportunity Centers are one of eight federal grant programs collectively known as the Federal TRIO Programs. TRIO Programs identify and provide services for individuals who meet the federal income eligibility guidelines, are potential first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities.

For more information about the Educational Opportunity Center, call (269) 927-8965 or visit lakemichigancollege.edu/EOC.

Print Article

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department forced to rescind mask mandate in schools

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg