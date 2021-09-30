Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg native Jeff Duck will be the featured speaker at the Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Duck has the fisherman’s dream job. A professional fishing guide out of Port Alsworth, Alaska for nearly 20 years, Duck will share highlights of that work as part of the Hooked on Fishing display, which ends Nov. 1. He will speak on the similarities between fishing in Michigan and Alaska and share photos of his experiences.

No amateur before the camera, Duck was a part of a documentary by the Discovery Channel, has appeared in an episode of River Monsters and can be seen in professional videos on fishing for northern pike and rainbow trout. He heads tours for individuals as well as professional photographers in day trips in the Bristol Bay Region, an area covering thousands of miles south of Anchorage. While his focus is on five species of salmon, northern pike, rainbow and lake trout, steelhead and the graying, he also conducts tours of glaciers and volcanoes.