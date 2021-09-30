October 1, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

By Submitted

Published 4:35 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

Sept. 22

10:29 a.m. ­— Police Department, assist other agency

10:34 a.m. — 200 Block Grove, general assist

11:51 a.m. — 200 Block Lester, civil assist

12:18 p.m. — Southwestern Michigan College, private property crash

1:58 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

2:04 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

3:35 p.m. — 400 Block W. Wayne, dog at large

4:11 p.m. — Rite Aid, private property crash

5:37 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, larceny complaint

5:55 p.m. — Police Department, civil dispute

6 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, larceny complaint

6:40 p.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, public peace

10:10 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, general assist

 

Sept. 23

6:40 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

10:31 a.m. — 700 Block W. High, traffic assist

10:45 a.m. — Police Department, general assist

1:43 p.m. — 100 Block State, embezzlement complaint

2:13 p.m. — Trues Towing, abandoned vehicles

3:11 p.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, assault complaint

5:52 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

6:05 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

7 p.m. — 200 Block W. Wayne, welfare check

8:45 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front illegal burning

 

Sept. 24

2:30 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, weapons offense

8 a.m. — S. Front/W. Division, traffic crash

8:10 a.m. — 700 Block W. Prairie Ronde, 911 hang-up

10:26 a.m. — 100 Block S. Paul, vehicle lock-out

10:55 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, general assist

1:07 p.m. — Cherry Grove/Mathews, suspicious vehicle

1:20 p.m. — 300 Block Oak, civil assist

5:05 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, assist Department of Health and Human Services

6:07 p.m. — Percy/E. Prairie Ronde, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

7:20 p.m. — 300 Block Second, civil dispute

8:20 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, illegal entry

9:47 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, vehicle lock-out

10:32 p.m. — 300 Block First, suspicious vehicle

11:55 p.m. — Cass/Willard, public peace

 

Sept. 25

12:15 a.m. — 200 Block Commercial, suspicious vehicle

7:50 a.m. — Police Department, assist other agency

12:50 p.m. — 200 Block Spaulding, obstructing justice

4 p.m. — 300 Block Pennsylvania, civil dispute

5:35 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, disorderly persons

10:32 p.m. — 900 Block Spruce, shooting/attempt murder

 

Sept. 26

1:35 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, public peace

1:45 a.m. — 200 Block Miller, public peace

9:45 a.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute

10:30 a.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm

10:39 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., assault complaint

1:15 p.m. — Police Department, found property

1:30 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, public peace

3:55 p.m. — Round Oak/Premier, suspicious vehicle

4:06 p.m. — 300 Block E. Telegraph, civil dispute

4:25 p.m. — S. Front/Commercial, lost dog/returned

4:35 p.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, general assist

8:25 p.m. — 100 Block Andrew, illegal entry

 

Sept. 27

5 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, suspicious person

7:45 a.m. — 100 Block Sheldon, alarm

8:30 a.m. — Oak/E. Telegraph, crossing guard

9:39 a.m. — 26000 Block Marcellus, fraud complaint

10:20 a.m. — Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

11:17 a.m. —Vineyard Place Apartments, civil dispute

11:40 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic complaint

1:55 p.m. — N. Front/E. Telegraph, traffic stop

2:35 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Paul, traffic stop

2:55 p.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic stop

4:45 p.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., VIN inspection

5:50 p.m. — Spruce/N. Paul, hit and run crash

8:18 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, welfare check

8:30 p.m. — 100 Block Park, found property

9:51 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, public peace

10:05 p.m. — 200 Block Pennsylvania, civil dispute

11 p.m. — 100 Block Whitney, suspicious person

11:40 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Colby, traffic stop

 

Sept. 28

8:13 a.m. — 300 Block Oak, stalking complaint

8:28 a.m. — 300 Block W. Division, larceny complaint

9:36 a.m. — 700 Block N. Orchard, assault complaint

10:07 a.m. — Police Department, general assist

11:32 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, hit and run crash

11:58 a.m. — 500 Block Chestnut, civil assist

3:06 p.m. — 55000 Block Colby, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

4 p.m. — 200 Block Courtland, civil assist/trespassing

6:10 p.m. — 200 Block Johnson, civil dispute

6:21 p.m. — 400 Block N. Front, assault complaint

7 p.m. — 300 Block Maple, disorderly persons

9 p.m. — 200 Block Third, general assist

9:40 p.m. — E. Division/Colby, motorist assist

 

Print Article

News

Former Heico building being demolished, turned into greenspace

Cass County

Cass County treasurer raising awareness about fund for Michigan homeowners

News

Man fatally shot by police following Niles Township incident

Cass County

Gov. Whitmer announces grant to boost high-tech Business Growth in Cass County

Berrien County

LMC receives $1.95 million educational opportunity grant

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 22-28

Cass County

Sandhill Crane All Trail Half Marathon set for Oct. 24

Edwardsburg

Fishing guide to speak at Edwardsburg museum Oct. 21

News

Southwest Michigan Writers’ Conference returns to Niles Oct. 23

News

Former Niles fire chief to serve as grand marshal for the Four Flags Apple Festival Parade

Dowagiac

Vendors to attend Under the Harvest Moon

Berrien County

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Mshkiki Community Clinic to begin dental, medical services in October

Berrien County

United Way partners with Tyler Automotive for annual campaign

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale after COVID hiatus

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department forced to rescind mask mandate in schools

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg