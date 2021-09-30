David Kast, of Dowagiac

Oct. 27, 1955 — Sept. 27, 2021

David A. Kast, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services.

Per David’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will honor him privately. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Eagle Foundation. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

David was born Oct. 27, 1955, to Richard and Jacqueline (Arch) Kast in Hillsdale, Michigan. He attended Hillsdale High School. After high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1973 to 1975. On Feb. 2, 2002, he married the love of his life, Wendy Tirabassi, in Bloomingdale, IL. David enjoyed sports, especially football, and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. He had a love for animals and was known for rescuing many injured and sick animals. David was a collector of vintage coffee pots and liked to roast his own coffee. Most of all he loved his family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Wendy Kast; children, Eric (Beka Abbott) Watson and Paige (Mike) Dombrowski; grandchildren, Storm, Tyson and Willow; siblings, Connie (Robert) Drudge, Michael Kast, Patrick (Fran) Kast, Richard (Rhonda) Kast, Linda (Lee) Thomas, William (Stacy) Kast, Laurie (Craig) Oliver, Patsy (Tracy) Hart, Rockie (Laura) Kast, Gale Kast, Vicky Miller and Jeannie Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Jacqueline Kast; and brother, Gregory Kast.