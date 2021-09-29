September 29, 2021

Rangers continue to roll in Southwest 10

By Scott Novak

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Despite missing a key player, the Cassopolis volleyball team remained undefeated in Southwest 10 Conference matches Tuesday night.

The Rangers, who were without their starting libero, had Quianna Murray step up and fill the position for the first time. According to Coach Kaisha Martin, her team did not miss a beat.

“We are missing our libero, so we had a new one, and she represented well,” Martin said. “I was pretty excited about that.”

That allowed the Rangers to continue to work on being more aggressive hitting the ball, which against visiting Comstock, translated into a 25-11, 25-15 and 25-14 victory and a perfect 5-0 record heading into Thursday’s league match against Marcellus.

“One thing we are trying to do is hit more,” Martin said. “We also want to move around more and play as a team, so that is our main focus right now.”

The Rangers dominated the netplay against the Colts with Zaniya Dodd and Jadin Wolfe leading the way with eight kills each. The pair also had a combined five blocks. Cassopolis also got three kills each from Ella Smith, Ryli Burks and Lisette Tilk.

That was not the only phase of the game that the Rangers were dominant in. They also played solid defense and used a powerful serve game to keep Comstock from making any attempt at an upset.

Tilk served up 12 consecutive points against the Colts, while Smith and Burks both had runs of seven consecutive service points.

Defensively, Cassopolis was led by Murray, who had 19 digs. Burks finished with nine digs and Smith eight.

After facing Marcellus on Thursday, Cassopolis will host Hartford for Senior Night on Tuesday before taking on the top two teams in the Southwest 10 — Mendon (Oct. 7) and Centreville (Oct. 12).

The Hornets have won two of the last three state championships in Division 4, while Centreville has been the perennial Southwest 10 Conference champion since the formation of the league.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County