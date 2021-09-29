One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested after a search warrant found drugs and paraphernalia Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The search warrant was executed in the 69000 block of M-62 on suspicion that occupants were using and selling illegal drugs. During the search, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia and other narcotics.

Four people were detained during the search, but only one, a 38-year-old man, was arrested. The sheriff’s department said charges were being submitted to the Cass County prosecutor for other people who were inside the home. All names are withheld pending arraignment.

The Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department assisted at the scene.