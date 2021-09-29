September 29, 2021

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

By Staff Report

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

NILES — A new face is joining Leader Publications’ news team.

Ryan Yuenger, 33, of St. Joseph, recently joined the Leader Publications staff as a news reporter primarily serving the Dowagiac community. Current Dowagiac reporter Maxwell Harden will be stepping up to cover the Niles and Buchanan communities.

Yuenger grew up in Dexter, Michigan before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Grand Valley State University. Though he did not study journalism, Yuenger has had his hands in a newspaper for much of his career, starting out writing for his high school newspaper, the Squall. Later, he interned at the Rapidian, a community-sourced media company in Grand Rapids. Since then, he has covered high school sports for MLive, as well as done page layout and design with the Big Rapids Pioneer. Most recently, he worked as a page designer for the Herald-Palladium.

“My interest in being a reporter initially stemmed from wanting to have a steady job in the writing field,” Yuenger said. “However, once I got a taste of all that reporting entailed – learning about and interacting with the community, telling people’s stories through words and pictures, and occasionally making a positive difference in the community – I felt it was the natural position for me.”

Now working in a community newsroom, Yuenger believes he will be doing important work as Dowagiac’s community news reporter.

“Community newspapers are important because they have their finger on the pulse of the community in a way that national media, and even local television stations do not,” he said. “Oftentimes, we live among you, know you personally and have a vested interest in providing you with the relevant information you need on a daily basis. I believe community newspapers are a right of the people, and we have a responsibility to inform you with facts and interesting stories that enhance your way of life.”

Already, Yuenger has begun to get to know the Dowagiac community and said he is excited to continue telling its residents’ stories.

“What makes me passionate about community news is simply getting out there and telling people’s stories in an interesting way. I strongly believe that every community has thousands of great stories to tell,” he said. “Since I am new to this community, I am most looking forward to learning about all the area has to offer. From interacting with the people to experiencing the natural beauty of the area, I am excited to capture everything I can from every possible perspective.”

When Yuenger is not typing the next day’s headlines, he can be found outdoors or listening to music.

“In my free time, I try to enjoy the outdoors as much as possible,” he said. “During the 2020 quarantine, I built a backyard garden for growing food. I have successfully harvested many potatoes, garlic, tomatoes, peppers, black raspberries, beets and many herbs. I also try to get out to the local state park dunes every chance I get. My biggest passion is listening to and experiencing music. I generally try to attend as many concerts as possible throughout the year, as well as attend a couple summer camping festivals every year.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County