September 29, 2021

Jack Leroy Cauffman, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:38 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Jack Leroy Cauffman

Aug. 30, 1938 — Sept. 16, 2021

Jack Leroy Cauffman, 83, of Niles, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.

Jack was born Aug. 30, 1938, in Galien, Michigan, to the late Marie and Ross Cauffman. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army.

Jack worked in the foundry at Clark Equipment until his retirement after 22 years, then as a production line painter at Packard for 17 years, until working as maintenance for Advanced Irrigation with his son, Ross Cauffman, for 10 years. Jack was a handyman at home, as well.

On Dec. 24, 1965, Jack married Nancy Mahan in Buchanan. He loved spending time with his family.

Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Cauffman; daughter, Carolyn Norman; sons, Michael Williams, Steven Williams, Ross (Teena) Cauffman; sisters, Thelma Gorbitz, Mary Galbreath, Carrie Waggoner; grandchildren, Michael (Courtney) Williams Jr., Christopher Williams, Kevin Williams, Amber Williams, Jack Cauffman II; great-grandchildren, Josephine Baker, Makayla Williams, Michael Williams III, Matthew Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Ross; brother, Chuck Cauffman; and sisters, Maggie Cauffman, Ann Lakin, Ida Wilson.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes Sexual Health Awareness Month

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department forced to rescind mask mandate in schools

Berrien County

Leader Publications welcomes new reporter to staff

Cass County

Cass fairgrounds to host trio of events Oct. 8-10

News

Niles Township searching for new DPW employees

News

AG charges Niles couple with multiple counts of Medicaid fraud

News

Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday

News

Niles DDA recommends marijuana dispensaries downtown

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department receives confirmation of rabid bat in Van Buren County

Edwardsburg

One arrested for meth, narcotics near Edwardsburg

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future