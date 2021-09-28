Roger Knepple

Oct. 3, 1933 — Sept. 24, 2021

Roger D. Knepple, Sr., 87, died Sept. 24, 2021, at Life Care Center in Ft. Wayne. He was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Nappanee, Indiana, a son of Keith and Ethel (Killian) Knepple. Roger attended school in Cassopolis. He married Gatha Caseman on March 28, 1953, in Constantine. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2011.

Roger owned and operated Bivouac Van Conversion in Vandalia for many years. He also worked for Walkers John Deere in sales for 15 years.

He was a member of Porter Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Ronda (Steve) McClain, Vandalia; son, Roger (Penny) Knepple Jr., Vandalia; grandchildren, Richard Knepple, Eric (Tracy) Knepple, and Dave (Jennifer) McClain; and great-grandchildren, Brock, Blake, Morgan, Paige, Miranda, Bryanna, Teagan, Tessa, Taryn, and Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter, Niccole Nathan, sister Marguerite Pellman and brothers John, Donald, Kenneth, Robert, and Gene.

Cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Eley Funeral Home in Constantine. A private interment of ashes will take place at Constantine Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter.