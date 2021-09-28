September 28, 2021

Fire truck pulls up to the scene of an accident at sunset

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

By Staff Report

Published 8:28 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was killed in a house fire just outside of Dowagiac late Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire department and sheriff’s office were dispatched to the home in the 24000 block of Meade Street in Wayne Township at 11:15 a.m.

As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, the body of Robert Hilliard, 62, of Dowagiac, was found.

The case remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s office were Wayne Township Fire Department, City of Dowagiac Fire Department, Decatur Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand