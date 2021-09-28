Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 28
SOCCER
DOWAGIAC 7, STURGIS 0
At Dowagiac
Halftime Score
Dowagiac 5, Sturgis 0
First Half
D – Cole Weller (Chris Mosier assist)
D – Isaac Saavedra
D – Weller
D – Noah Green
D – Alexx Hernandez
Second Half
D – Hernandez (Saavedra assist)
D – Mosier
Shots on Goal
Sturgis – 7
Dowagiac – 23
Saves
Sturgis – 6
Dowagiac 5 (Alejandro Martinez)
Corner Kicks
Sturgis –3
Dowagiac 5
Varsity record: Sturgis 2-2-1 Wolverine; Dowagiac 3-3 Wolverine
PLAINWELL 7, EDWARDSBURG 1
At Edwardsburg
Edwardsburg Goal
Bodi Wegner (Tye Vargo assist)
Varsity record: Plainwell x-x; Edwardsburg 6-4-2, 4-1-1 Wolverine
Wolverine Conference Standings
Plainwell 5-0-1
Edwardsburg 4-1-1
Vicksburg 1-0-2
Sturgis 2-2-1
Dowagiac 3-3
Paw Paw 2-4
Three Rivers 3-3
Niles 1-5
Otsego 1-5
Allegan 1-3-1
VOLLEYBALL
BUCHANAN 3, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 1
At St. Joseph
Match Score
Buchanan d. Michigan Lutheran 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19
Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie West 15, Faith Carson 11, Alexa Burns 6
Digs
West 10
Assists
Alyvia Hickok 28, Riley Capron 15
Assisted Blocks
Faith Carson 2, Alyssa Carson 2, Lauren Strefling 1
Varsity record: Buchanan 13-6
Wolverine Conference Standings
Niles 5-0
Otsego 5-0
Edwardsburg 4-1
Dowagiac 3-2
Sturgis 3-2
Three Rivers 2-3
Allegan 1-3
Plainwell 1-4
Paw Paw 0-4
Vicksburg 0-5
GOLF
Wolverine Conference Standings
Final Dual Matches
Plainwell 9-0
Dowagiac 8-1
Allegan 7-2
Edwardsburg 5-4
Otsego 5-4
Sturgis 5-4
Vicksburg 3-6
Paw Paw 2-7
Niles 1-8
Three Rivers 0-9
Monday’s Results
Vicksburg 205, Niles 209
Allegan 199, Sturgis 203
FOOTBALL
Wolverine Conference Standings
Edwardsburg 4-0
Paw Paw 3-1
Plainwell 3-1
Vicksburg 3-1
Three Rivers 3-2
Niles 2-2
Otsego 1-4
Sturgis 1-4
Dowagiac 0-5
