September 28, 2021

Brandywine boys tennis edges Buchanan 5-3

By Max Harden

Published 12:55 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

BUCHANAN — It may have taken a week, but the Brandywine and Buchanan boys tennis teams were finally able to face off against each other on the tennis court.

The visiting Bobcats bested the Bucks 5-3 in a match that was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to inclement weather.

“I thought we played well,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “We had a chance to win in every flight, which is the goal.”

In singles play, Buchanan No. 1 Colby Borgman bested Brandywine’s Corban Gamble 6-2 and 6-2.

Connor Tittle, of Brandywine, defeated Buchanan’s Brennen Weaver 6-3, 2-6 and 10-7 in No. 2 singles.

Brandywine’s Bode Bosch defeated Buchanan’s Jacob Tews 6-1 and 6-1 in No. 3 singles and in No. 4 singles, Brody Prenkert, of Brandywine, beat Zack Timmons of Buchanan 6-2 and 6-2.

In doubles matches, the Brandywine duo of Carson Knapp and Sean Tweedy defeated Buchanan’s Rowen Kile and Luke Sherwood 6-2 and 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. Brandywine’s No. doubles tandem Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk bested Buchanan’s Mason Griffis and Bodie Bryans 6-2 and 6-2, while in No. 3 doubles play,  Quinten Ruff and Parker Overmyer, of Buchanan, defeated Brandywine’s. Xander Curtis and Wiliam Hayes 2-6, 6-2 and 10-8.

In No. 4 doubles play, Carson Shelton and Jaden Robinson of Buchanan defeated Sean Wixson, and Matt Veach 6-2 and 7-6 (3).

“Conner Tittle at No. 2 singles played extremely well and really gutted out a good win,” Sidenbender said. “We have struggled to get our whole team on the court because of various reasons, and it was good to have that last night.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand