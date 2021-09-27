September 27, 2021

Winifred Arndt

By Submitted

Published 3:46 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Sept. 20, 1926 — Sept. 18, 2021

Winifred “Winnie” Ruth Arndt, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence at Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare, MI. She was born September 20, 1926 in Glenwood, Michigan to Carson and Hazel (Myers) Lillie.

Winnie will be missed dearly by her children, Lisa (Don) Villwock, and Jan Arndt; her grandchildren, Lorrin (Dusten) Smith, and Jaelin Arndt; her great-grandchildren, Rozlyn Schick, Rowan Smith, and Jemma Williams; and her siblings, Pat (Roger) Small, and Thomas (Betty) Lillie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Arndt, whom she married Oct. 16, 1956, in Buchanan; six siblings; and her parents.

Services for Winnie will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be given to MidMichigan Hospice, midmichigan.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving