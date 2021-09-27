Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

DECATUR — For more than 20 years, evangelist Dave Young has been preaching at churches, schools, colleges and camps across the U.S. and beyond. Now, he is coming to a southwest Michigan church.

He and the Dave Young Evangelistic Association will be hosting a revival conference Oct. 3-6 at Volinia Baptist Church, 19526 Marcellus Hwy., Decatur.

Young, who was born in east Tennessee, travels extensively with his staff conducting revival and evangelistic crusades, with the desire to see both revival in the church and souls saved, church officials said.

The speaking schedule for the event is as follows:

Sunday, Oct. 3

9:45 to 11 a.m. — Combined Sunday School classes with Dave Young; teens with Chase Williams

11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Morning service with Dave Young

6 to 7 p.m. — Evening service with Dave Young; children’s class with Chase Williams

7:30-8:30 p.m. — Youth group for teens with Chase Williams

Monday, Oct. 4

6 to 7 p.m. — Teen youth rally with Chase Williams

7 to 8 p.m. — Revival with Dave Young; children’s class with Chase Williams

Tuesday, Oct. 5

6 to 7 p.m. — Teen youth rally with Chase Williams

7 to 8 p.m. — Revival with Dave Young; children’s class with Chase Williams

Wednesday, Oct. 6

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Gospel magic show with Chase Williams

6:30 to 7 p.m. — Cookie social

7 to 8 p.m. — Revival with Dave Young; children’s class with Chase Williams

There is no cost involved, but there will be a free-will love offering taken. A nursery will be provided for babies.

For more information, visit voliniabaptistchurch.com.