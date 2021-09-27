DAR to host rededication

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A regional organization plans to host a ceremony to honor the grave of a fallen veteran and his wife next month

Rebecca Dewey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution stationed in Three Oaks, plans to host a rededication of an American Patriot grave of James Selleck and his wife, Chloe. Services will be at the Allen (Red Mill) Cemetery on Elm Street in Silver Creek Township near Dowagiac at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

The Selleck’s graves were in disrepair and lying in pieces, according to DAR representatives. Chapter Regent Kathleen Alton repaired the grave stones. Chapter members researched for descendants and placed plantings of mums.

DAR of Michigan officers plan to be in attendance as well as Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution.

“The public is welcome to come honor one of our patriots of the American Revolution,” said Priscillia Lee Hellenga, publicity.

Questions about this event and the NSAR can be directed to rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com.