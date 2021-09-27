September 27, 2021

Division 2 district volleyball pairings announced

By Staff Report

Published 5:56 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

DOWAGIAC — As certain as death and taxes, the Edwardsburg and Niles volleyball teams can be counted on to play in the district finals.

The Eddies have won three consecutive district championships in Division 2, and were the district champions in Class B in 2016. Niles won the 2017 Class B district title, but has faced each other in either the semifinals or finals each of the last three years.

Once again, the pair looks to be on a collision course as the Division 2 District pairings were announced by host school Dowagiac.

As the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, Niles and Edwardsburg received first-round byes and will play in the semifinals Nov. 3 at Dowagiac Union High School.

The Vikings will get the winner of the Coloma-Benton Harbor opening-round match, which will be played at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. Berrien Springs will face host Dowagiac in the second match on Nov. 1 at approximately 7 p.m.

The winner of the Shamrock-Chieftains match will advance to face Edwardsburg in the second semifinal at 7 p.m., Nov. 3. The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m., Nov. 4

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving