September 26, 2021

Southwestern Michigan runs well at Firebird Invitational

By Staff Report

Published 9:56 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

GRAYLING — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team finished fifth and the men’s team sixth at the Firebird Invitational hosted by Kirtland Community College Friday.

There were 16 teams in the women’s race and 17 teams in the men’s division.

Ava Hart turned in the best finish of the day for the Roadrunners as she was third overall, just 17 seconds out of second place with her time of 20:41.

Raegan Del Guanto was 34th with a time of 24:26 and Coralynnn Hellenthal 36th with a time of 24:33.

Ethan Saylor was the top men’s finisher as his time of 28:45 placed him 26th overall. Alec Saylor was 27th with a time of 28:50. Alex Blanton (29:51) and Levi Hall (29:53) also cracked the top 50 as they were 44th and 45th, respectively.

